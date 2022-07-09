De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $113.91

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.91 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 78.80 ($0.95). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 78.80 ($0.95), with a volume of 802,020 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £155.68 million and a PE ratio of 724.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.43.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

