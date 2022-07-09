De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $113.91

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.91 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 78.80 ($0.95). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 78.80 ($0.95), with a volume of 802,020 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £155.68 million and a PE ratio of 724.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.43.
About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.