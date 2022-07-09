De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Shares Up 0.7%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93. 106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

