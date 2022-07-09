Decentral Games 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $925,452.00 (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $29.15 million and approximately $925,452.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00129338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.24 or 0.00558680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00033796 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 531,836,049 coins and its circulating supply is 524,639,900 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

