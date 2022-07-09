DeepOnion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $243.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $243.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000667 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001965 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,697,391 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.