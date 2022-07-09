DEEPSPACE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $177,634.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $177,634.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00129769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00566638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00033663 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

