Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,223,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.11.
Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.
Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
