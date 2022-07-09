DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00121363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.00781986 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.