DeHive Price Reaches $0.12 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $492,398.51 and $42,900.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 33% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00127929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00556429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

