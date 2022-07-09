Dero (DERO) Price Hits $4.08

Dero (DERO) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00018898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $51.60 million and $209,528.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,567.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.94 or 0.05623998 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00240206 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00583654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00072945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00506585 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005677 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,659,624 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

