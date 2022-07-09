Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Price Target to €94.00

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €93.00 ($96.88) to €94.00 ($97.92) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Sodexo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC raised Sodexo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.50.

SDXAY stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

