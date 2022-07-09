Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to €51.30

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €48.10 ($50.10) to €51.30 ($53.44) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.03.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $167,974,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

