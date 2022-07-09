Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €54.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.25) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €81.00 ($84.38) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($68.75) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($92.71) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($68.75) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($95.83) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX opened at €43.04 ($44.83) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.74. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($60.28) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($85.23).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.