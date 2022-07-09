Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €66.00 ($68.75) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($69.79) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($64.58) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($65.63) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.98) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA BNP opened at €45.46 ($47.35) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.46. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($59.63) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($72.05).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.