DFI.Money Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.72 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. DFI.Money has a market cap of $47.72 million and $182.58 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for $1,236.42 or 0.05747656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.23 or 0.99937273 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002734 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

