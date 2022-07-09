Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $116.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.39.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

