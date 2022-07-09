Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $64.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.31.

