Diligent Investors LLC Has $14.83 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,815 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.
NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $37.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36.
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.