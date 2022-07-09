Diligent Investors LLC Has $14.83 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,815 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $37.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

