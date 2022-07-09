Diligent Investors LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.2% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

