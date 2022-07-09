Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

BA stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

