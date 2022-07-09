Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Pool accounts for 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Pool by 71.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after buying an additional 215,758 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Pool by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after buying an additional 207,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pool by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after buying an additional 158,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Pool by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,865,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL opened at $378.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.00.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.