Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $235,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 26.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

