Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.87

Shares of Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.87 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12). Diurnal Group shares last traded at GBX 10.38 ($0.13), with a volume of 36,305 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £17.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.22.

In other news, insider Richard Ross bought 153,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £19,955 ($24,164.45).

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers an oral formulation of hydrocortisone granules in capsules for the treatment of pediatric adrenal insufficiency.

