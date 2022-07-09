Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $547,860,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,946,000 after acquiring an additional 400,113 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Dollar General by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,009,000 after acquiring an additional 340,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Shares of DG traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.88. 1,459,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.47. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

