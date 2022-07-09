DoorDash (DASH) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) is one of 231 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DoorDash to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

DoorDash has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash’s peers have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DoorDash and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $4.89 billion -$468.00 million -48.99 DoorDash Competitors $3.33 billion $332.95 million 18.00

DoorDash has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of DoorDash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -9.97% -11.29% -8.02% DoorDash Competitors -26.67% -53.69% -8.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DoorDash and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 10 13 1 2.63 DoorDash Competitors 735 5459 11591 259 2.63

DoorDash presently has a consensus target price of $139.24, indicating a potential upside of 85.75%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 49.65%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

DoorDash beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

