DragonVein Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $665,133.36 and $50.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,525.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00507571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00262261 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00012970 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.