DuckDaoDime Trading 7.5% Higher This Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00008764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $70,008.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00128518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.55 or 0.00558283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000328 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.