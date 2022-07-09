Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.