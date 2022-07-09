Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($14.05) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNLM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.95) to GBX 950 ($11.50) in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.19) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,367 ($16.55).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 809 ($9.80) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 757.50 ($9.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 852.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,082.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.24.

In other news, insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.66) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($21,312.67). Also, insider Andy Harrison acquired 28,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($12.78) per share, for a total transaction of £297,657.70 ($360,447.69). Insiders have acquired 46,331 shares of company stock worth $46,292,547 in the last 90 days.

Dunelm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.