DXdao Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,958.00 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $18.97 million and $18,958.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $384.72 or 0.01788424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00339984 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00298027 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

