Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 12,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 17,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%.
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
