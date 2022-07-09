Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.75

Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.75 and traded as low as $4.04. Educational Development shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 61,058 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

