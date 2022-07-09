Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.75

Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.75 and traded as low as $4.04. Educational Development shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 61,058 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $34.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

