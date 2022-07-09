EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys New Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,431,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,010,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 495,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total value of $8,774,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,138,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,052,114.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 546,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

