EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Grows Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of Commvault Systems worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,604.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $66.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.27, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

