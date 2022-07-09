EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,326 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,945,000 after purchasing an additional 225,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,733,000 after purchasing an additional 179,721 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $63.39 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.41.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

