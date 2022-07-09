EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,339 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.74.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

