EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,132,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,283,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after buying an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

NYSE ALB opened at $205.93 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.52 and a 200 day moving average of $217.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.