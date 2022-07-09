EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $494.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

