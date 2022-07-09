Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ERF opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The business had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.