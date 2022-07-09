Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Enigma has a market cap of $125,833.61 and approximately $103,007.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00219832 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001075 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00395061 BTC.

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

