Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Trading 0.5% Higher

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 10,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 132,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETTX shares. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Entasis Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ETTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the period. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

