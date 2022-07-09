Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Lowered to $146.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.58% from the company’s previous close.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,931,000 after purchasing an additional 374,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Entegris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $583,864,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

