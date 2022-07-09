EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $150.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.81.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $105.52 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average of $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.