Ether ETF (TSE:ETHR) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Ether ETF (TSE:ETHR – Get Rating) rose 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 5.78 and last traded at 5.78. Approximately 68,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 65,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.34.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 11.77.

Featured Stories

