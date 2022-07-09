Ethernity Chain Price Tops $6.16 on Exchanges (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for about $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $82.74 million and approximately $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.23 or 0.99937273 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain (ERN) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

