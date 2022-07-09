Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $199.24

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.24 ($2.41) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.12). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.15), with a volume of 14,000 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 350 ($4.24) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 220.48. The firm has a market cap of £195.65 million and a P/E ratio of 918.79.

In other news, insider Derek Mapp bought 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £171,990 ($208,270.77).

Eurocell Company Profile (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

