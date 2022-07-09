EvenCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $11,441.29 and $66,907.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00342353 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000792 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.66 or 0.01761887 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000217 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

