EvenCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49,438.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $11,033.60 and approximately $49,438.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00396065 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.01796955 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000217 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.