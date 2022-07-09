Evercore ISI Cuts Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $35.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

JXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

NYSE:JXN opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1.01. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $8,700,788.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,244 shares of company stock worth $1,065,798 and sold 4,472,976 shares worth $182,439,755.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,300,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $5,085,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

