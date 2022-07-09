Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,631,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251,836 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $393,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 128.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 69,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 10,422.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 642.2% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 23,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $46.58. 1,977,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,948. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.85.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.